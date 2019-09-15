Long distance horseback rider travels through FSJ

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Thursday, September 12th, 2019 people driving along the Alaska Hwy south bound would have seen the lone male rider on his buckskin coloured Quarter Horse and pack horse travelling into town.

Filipe Masetti started his ride in Fairbanks, Alaska on May 17th, 2019, the end destination for this ride will be next spring for the 2021 Calgary Stampede yet will winter the horses once he arrives in Grande Prairie on this leg of the ride.

Masetti is travelling the Americas as he shares, for the last long ride. Inspired by a book written in the 1925 by a Swiss school teacher who travels by horseback from Argentine to New York. Masetti’s father would read the story to him when he was a child. Masetti would then graduate from journalism and create his own stories.

Masetti shares he is no stranger to long distance rides with a previous ride from Calgary to the bottom of Argentina taking 5 years to complete. He has used the ride to raise awareness and funds for a children’s cancer hospital in Brazil. To date he has raised $60,000 and says the children are what keep him going on this ride.

The ride is at a constant walk, travelling 4 km in a hour and 30 km in a day. It takes a lot of patience and being constantly mindful of your horses as they are your sole mode of transportation, shares Masetti.

The ride carries a couple of messages, to celebrate the horse and Western Culture as the name Filipe, translates to, friend of horses. As well as telling people nothing is impossible, that if you have a dream or goal, no matter how hard it may seem, to work for it.

The Light Horse Association welcomed Masetti and his horses to stay with them for his stay in Fort St. John. Masetti continues his ride south on Monday, September 16th and should take three days to get to Dawson Creek.

You can follow the long last ride on Instagram at; filipemasetti

To view the website; CLICK HERE