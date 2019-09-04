Lost items found at the local FSJ Movie Theatre

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – RCMP received numerous found items from a local movie theatre located in Fort St John on July 8th, 2019.

The found items had been left at the theatre from as long as 4 years ago before they were turned into the RCMP.

Some of the articles turned over to the RCMP were:

cell phones,

a power bar,

car keys,

car fobs,

house keys,

wallets and purses.

Anyone wishing to claim any property must provide a full description of the item to Cst Joe McDONALD who can be reached at the Fort St John RCMP Detachment located at 10648 100 St or reached by phone at 250-263-6393.