14.3 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, September 4, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Lost items found at the local FSJ Movie Theatre
News

Lost items found at the local FSJ Movie Theatre

Avatar Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – RCMP received numerous found items from a local movie theatre located in Fort St John on July 8th, 2019.

The found items had been left at the theatre from as long as 4 years ago before they were turned into the RCMP.

Some of the articles turned over to the RCMP were:

  • cell phones,
  • a power bar,
  • car keys,
  • car fobs,
  • house keys,
  • wallets and purses.

Anyone wishing to claim any property must provide a full description of the item to Cst Joe McDONALD who can be reached at the Fort St John RCMP Detachment located at 10648 100 St or reached by phone at 250-263-6393.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.mystagingwebsite.com
Previous articlePolice asking for assistance with armed robbery
Next articleFort St. John RCMP remind drivers to slow down with school back in session

RECENT STORIES

News

BC SPCA partners with Northern Lights Estate to launch wine that protects bears

Tracy Teves -
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The BC SPCA has partnered with Northern Lights Estate Winery and has launched 'The Bear',...
Read more
News

BC Oil & Gas Commission to test electric vehicle for Northern Climate

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Oil & Gas Commission has added a new addition to its northern...
Read more
News

Community Development Institute opens their door with Open House

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Residents of Fort St. John are invited to an open house with the Community...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Lost items found at the local FSJ Movie Theatre

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - RCMP received numerous found items from a local movie theatre located in Fort St John on July 8th, 2019. The...

Police asking for assistance with armed robbery

Fort St. John Fire Department kept busy in the early hours...

B.C. man in terror case to live in Okanagan while awaiting...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.