14.6 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, September 19, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Election Man in photo with Trudeau not offended by costume; says 'it's not...
Election

Man in photo with Trudeau not offended by costume; says ‘it’s not a big thing”

Canadian Press Canadian Press

SURREY, B.C. — A man who was photographed with Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau in brownface said he doesn’t view the costume he was wearing at a theme party in 2001 as racist.

Sunny Khurana said his two children attended West Point Grey Academy in Vancouver, where Trudeau taught, and the school had a “very high standard.”

“There was no tolerance for anyone who mistreated anyone or for any racism,” he said in an interview on Thursday at his Indian clothing store, Guru Bazaar, in Surrey, B.C. 

Three photos have come out of Trudeau in brown- and blackface.

The first photo from the theme party in 2001 of Trudeau dressed as Aladdin — his face and hands coloured with makeup — was published Wednesday night by Time magazine. The photo was in the academy’s yearbook.

Another image from the same event was in a school newsletter and it shows Khurana and his brother-in-law flanking Trudeau.

“It was a fun event,” Khurana said, adding that he was “not at all” offended when he saw Trudeau in brownface.

“He was like one of those actors in Aladdin. In fact, I think, if he didn’t colour (his face) it wouldn’t even look like the character,” he said.

“I think, personally, it’s not a big thing.”

A third photo has also emerged showing a younger Trudeau when he was a student in blackface singing Harry Belafonte’s “Banana Boat Song (Day O).”

Khurana said Trudeau has taken the appropriate response since the photos came out.

“The thing is, he came out right away and apologized. End of story.”

West Point Grey Academy released a statement Thursday saying those at the school “appreciate the concerns that have been raised, as they align with our own values and commitment to inclusion and equality.”

“Our 2001 gala event was organized by a culturally diverse group of parent volunteers and was intended to be celebratory and respectful,” the school said. 

“That said, we recognize cultural sensitivities have evolved over the past 18 years. At West Point Grey Academy, we strive to provide school programming, activities and events that are progressive and inclusive.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2019.

Hina Alam, The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleNorthern Rockies Regional Council to attend UBCM Annual Convention in Vancouver

RECENT STORIES

Election

Justin Trudeau’s painful blackface past a teachable moment: observers

Canadian Press -
TORONTO — The image of a smiling Justin Trudeau in a turban and dark makeup is unquestionably offensive, but law...
Read more
Election

Premier Horgan says Trudeau must acknowledge ‘absolutely foolish’ mistake

Canadian Press -
VICTORIA — British Columbia Premier John Horgan says he's done "stupid things" in his life but none that he...
Read more
Election

From minstrel shows to campus firestorms, Canada’s long history of blackface

Canadian Press -
Justin Trudeau's political fate hangs in the balance as a series of images of the Liberal leader wearing blackface...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

CDI hosting ‘Energizing our Future’ Community Open House this week at...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Community Development Institute, in partnership with the City of Fort St. John, is hosting an 'Energizing our Future'...

From minstrel shows to campus firestorms, Canada’s long history of blackface

How did Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau’s blackface stay secret for so...

California promises fight to keep auto emission authority

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.