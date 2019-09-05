18 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, September 5, 2019
Maroon car, wrong place shares Fort St. John RCMP

Avatar Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This morning, Thursday,  September 5th, 2019, RCMP put out a tweet on twitter looking for the owner of a maroon coloured car thought to be connected to a break and enter yet was at the wrong address.

The tweet shares a thank you from RCMP and that a tip was received from a young woman regarding the vehicle in question and the situation is that the vehicle ended up at a wrong address.

‘Thank you all who sent this out to everyone you know. We received a call from a young lady who claims to own this vehicle. Appears to be a case of wrong address but we will be following up.’

 

