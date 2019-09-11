9 C
Wednesday, September 11, 2019
Maxime Bernier to face off against Maxime Bernier in Quebec riding
Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Maxime Bernier to face off against Maxime Bernier in Quebec riding

Canadian Press Canadian Press

MONTREAL — People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier will be facing a challenging opponent in his Quebec riding of Beauce — Maxime Bernier.

The satirical Rhinoceros Party has found a candidate with the same name to run against the PPC founder in his longtime Quebec stronghold on Oct. 21.

Rhinoceros Party Leader Sebastien “CoRhino” Corriveau was more than proud of his coup, hoping to make the most of his own Bernier’s candidacy.

“If there are people who are confused enough to mix up Maxime Bernier, we won’t refuse that,” Corriveau said in an interview. “Besides, stealing a couple of votes, we can get some media coverage with that.” 

The satirical political party’s platform includes such promises as making “sorry” the new official motto of Canada, privatizing the Senate and nationalizing bacon.

The Rhino leader focused on coverage, noting the amount given to the founder and leader of the People’s Party for his controversial tweets.

“I thought with our own Maxime Bernier, we can say almost anything and it’ll be hard to look as ridiculous as him,” Corriveau quipped. 

According to Corriveau, voters in Beauce who fear confusion ahead of the election can fall back on his party’s slogan: “Take no chances, vote for both.”

Corriveau is also running in the Quebec City area, pitted against Liberal incumbent Jean-Yves Duclos, and promises to advocate for car companies to build more cars in varying shades of green.

The Quebec City area has been consumed by debate over a “third link,” a future bridge or tunnel crossing the St. Lawrence River.

Corriveau said since experts don’t believe a third link will solve the problem of road congestion in the provincial capital, he calls for building a fourth, a fifth and a sixth link.

“We’re here to have fun, the Rhinoceros Party,” he said with a laugh. “We’re having fun with Canadian politics.”

Pierre Saint-Arnaud, The Canadian Press

