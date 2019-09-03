22.2 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, September 3, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Peace River North MLA Dan Davies
Home Opinion MLA Dan Davies - Weekly Column - Reduction in hydro rates –...
Opinion

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Reduction in hydro rates – don’t think so

Avatar Dan Davies

Speculation about a spring election suddenly spiked when John Horgan and the NDP went to great effort to announce a stunning decrease in hydro rates. Then reality sank in.

In an attempt to deliver on a promise to make life more affordable, NDP Energy Minister, Michelle Mungall, declared “I am thrilled that BC Hydro is now able to apply for a rate reduction for the first time in decades. If approved by our independent regulator, lower rates would make life better and more affordable for British Columbians.”

Upon closer inspection however, what appears to be a one percent decrease in 2020 actually translates into an overall rate hike of 6.2 percent over the next five years.

This is NDP math at its finest.

What we are looking at is a yo-yo rate structure that would see a rate decrease of one percent in 2020, an increase of 2.7 percent in 2021, a 0.3 percent decrease in 2022, followed by another three percent increase in 2023. I’m not sure how a 6.2 percent increase translates into a rate cut, but then again this is not the first time the NDP has played with numbers over hydro rates.

Upon assuming office as newly-minted energy minister, Mungall proudly announced in 2017 the NDP would follow-through on its campaign promise to freeze rates through an application to the BC Utilities Commission. To Mungall’s misfortune, a press release announcing the rate freeze went out before the BCUC rejected her application and a planned three percent increase went ahead instead.

The NDP energy minister should take note of her previous misstep and remember that the BCUC still has to review her latest application to implement her proposed “rate reduction”.

Then again, consumers in B.C. will likely take so-called rate reduction promises with a grain of salt once the new ICBC premium rates take effect on September 1st.

I’ll have more to say about changes to ICBC rates very shortly.

In closing, school is back in session.  Please observe school zones and stop for buses when lights are flashing.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Dan Davieshttps://www.leg.bc.ca/learn-about-us/members/41st-Parliament/Davies-Dan
Dan Davies is the MLA for Peace River North
Previous articleSite C Construction Schedule for September 1st – September 15th, 2019
Next articleDGS Astro Paving Block Party Saturday, September 7th, 2019

RECENT STORIES

Opinion

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Money Laundering

Bob Zimmer -
Bob’s Weekly Report   At a recent press conference in Surrey, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked a direct question about...
Read more
Opinion

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Back to school (for the time being)

Dan Davies -
Back to school is just around the corner, and while this can be a stressful time of year for...
Read more
Opinion

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – #MackenzieMatters

Bob Zimmer -
Bob’s Weekly Report   I recently had the honour of attending the Mackenzie Matters Rally in support of our local forestry...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Fort St John RCMP look to identify suspect wanted in connection...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to...

Back to a School with a Flash

Fort St John Huskies to host Exhibition Series September 14 &...

DGS Astro Paving Block Party Saturday, September 7th, 2019

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.