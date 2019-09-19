Mobile BC Ombudsperson coming to Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A BC Ombudsperson will be making an in-person visit to Fort St. John to hear complaints and all appointments are free and confidential.

The BC Ombudsperson mobile office gives residents the opportunity to speak on concerns regarding local and provincial government.

Thursday, October 3, 2019, the mobile office will be in Fort St. John and you are asked to call 1-800-567-FAIR (3247) to schedule a meeting.

The mobile office will also be available in the following areas;

Prince George – September 30, 2019

Mackenzie – October 1, 2019

Tumbler Ridge and Chetwynd – October 2, 2019

Dawson Creek – October 3, 2019

The office of the Ombudsperson can help determine whether B.C. provincial and local public authorities have acted fairly and reasonably. As an independent statutory office of the provincial legislature, the services are provided free of charge.

For forty years Ombudspersons have been helping resolve issues of unfairness. Over 8,000 complaints and enquiries are received annually. They have jurisdiction over a wide range of organizations in B.C. including provincial and municipal governments, health authorities, schools and universities.