The moose was last seen in at around 5:15 p.m. in Fort St. John on 110 avenue - Submitted
Moose runs through School District office in Fort St. John
Moose runs through School District office in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – According to posts on social media, a moose ran through the School District 60 office late Wednesday.

Just before 5 p.m., the Moose smashed through the front door of the School District Office on 105 avenue in Fort St. John.

The moose went through the board office before being lead out another door before running up 100 street.

The moose was last seen on 110 avenue.  Police and Conservation Officers told eyewitnesses the animal had been hurt.  Police and Conservation Officers were able to get the moose to leave the area by 110 avenue, but it is unclear if the animal is still in town or the extent of the injuries.

If you have any information to share about this story, including any pictures or video, email news@moosefm.ca.

