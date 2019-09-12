Moose runs through School District office in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – According to posts on social media, a moose ran through the School District 60 office late Wednesday.

Just before 5 p.m., the Moose smashed through the front door of the School District Office on 105 avenue in Fort St. John.

Today a moose decided it was not too cool for school and broke its way in and out of a Ft. St. John School District office. Why we are not sure. Unfortunately the moose had not learned how to open doors prior. The moose was located and determined to be fine all things considered. pic.twitter.com/nPWMOvkLqa — BC CO Service (@_BCCOS) September 12, 2019

The moose went through the board office before being lead out another door before running up 100 street.

The moose was last seen on 110 avenue. Police and Conservation Officers told eyewitnesses the animal had been hurt. Police and Conservation Officers were able to get the moose to leave the area by 110 avenue, but it is unclear if the animal is still in town or the extent of the injuries.

