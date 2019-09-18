More High School Rodeo Action scheduled for this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northern B.C. High School Rodeo Association will be holding another round of Rodeos this weekend as part of the Fall Rodeo Season.

The last Highschool Rodeo to take place was August 24 and 25 in Prince George.

In Prince George, Junior All Round Cowgirl went to Kerri Moat of Dawson Creek, with Junior All Round Cowboy going to Korbin Mills of Pink Mountain.

Senior All Round Cowgirl went to Zoey Hamming of Falkland and Senior All Round Cowboy went to Brock Everett of Williams Lake.

The next B.C. High School Rodeos will be taking place this weekend, September 21 to the 22, in Hudson’s Hope and Falkland.

The next High School Rodeos after that will be taking place on September 28 and 29 in Chetwynd and Langley.