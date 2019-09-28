Municipal officials reject divisive legal action in favour of collaboration on climate change action

VANCOUVER, B.C. – At the Union of British Columbia Municipalities annual convention, on Friday, municipal officials endorsed resolution B135, a motion put forward by Fort St. John calling for municipalities to work collaboratively with industry to address the challenges posed by climate change and recognizing the importance of B.C.’s resource industries.

In February, Fort St. John City Council passed the resolution for consideration at municipal associations in response to a growing number of municipalities across the province sending letters to energy companies demanding they help pay for the costs of climate change and a proposed UBCM resolution from Victoria City council calling for a class-action lawsuit.

Then in April, Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps backed away from her support of climate lawsuits in favour of more expeditious and collaborative approaches to addressing climate impacts.

In May, the North Central Local Governments Association approved the Fort St. John resolution which was then forwarded to UBCM for provincial-wide consideration.

Executive Director of Resource Works, Stewart Muir, says this vote strongly shows that municipalities are ready to sit at the table with all stakeholders to work on reducing carbon emissions without launching legal action against energy companies.

“These are historic votes of confidence in the ability of British Columbians to work together to resolve the challenges presented by climate change, and a rejection of divisive legal action. Today’s votes send a strong message that B.C.’s mayors and councillors get that launching legal action against energy companies is not just ineffective grand-standing, but can prove costly and acrimonious. Instead, B.C.’s municipalities are ready to sit at the table with all stakeholders, including oil and gas companies, to move together towards a low-carbon future.”