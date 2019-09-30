0.6 C
Fort St. John
Monday, September 30, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Election NDP commits $10 billion for 500,000 new child-care spaces across Canada
Election

NDP commits $10 billion for 500,000 new child-care spaces across Canada

Canadian Press Canadian Press

OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is promising to spend $10 billion over the next four years to create 500,000 new child-care spaces in Canada.

In an announcement at a child-care centre in Vancouver, Singh says a right to accessible and affordable child care would be enshrined in law under an NDP government.

That legislation would include provisions for training new child-care workers and ensuring they are paid appropriate wages.

The goal is  to make sure care is available either at no cost, or a low cost of around $10 per day, for all families by 2030.

Singh repeatedly attacked the record of Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, who he said “walked away” from families in need of child-care support.

It was Singh’s seventh straight day in British Columbia, where he has made several regionally focused announcements.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleMinister’s statement on Orange Shirt Day
Next articleGalaxy Gazing hosted by Northern Environmental Action Team

RECENT STORIES

Election

Themes and formats announced for next week’s two televised leaders’ debates

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — The group responsible for producing two televised leaders' debates says the events will focus on five distinct...
Read more
Election

Scheer promises Tories would improve access to disability tax credit

Canadian Press -
WHITBY, Ont. — Andrew Scheer is promising that a Conservative government would make it easier for thousands of Canadians to...
Read more
Election

Doctors, health colleagues urge political action on gun control at Liberal event

Canadian Press -
TORONTO — Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau says his party wants to strengthen gun control while his Conservative opponents will weaken...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Site C Construction Schedule for September 30th – October 13th, 2019

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The following outlines the construction details for the Site C project for September 30th – October 13th, 2019. Dam site...

Voter information cards are in the mail

Mainline contracting delayed, not dead, after regulator ruling, says Enbridge

Themes and formats announced for next week’s two televised leaders’ debates

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.