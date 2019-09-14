NDP government would encourage auto makers, buyers to spend on Canada: Singh

OSHAWA, Ont. — Jagmeet Singh says a New Democrat government would establish cash incentives to encourage new-car buyers to spend their money on zero-emission cars built in Canada.

The NDP leader, campaigning in the embattled auto-manufacturing hotbed of Oshawa, Ont., is also promising a $300-million automotive innovation strategy, but with a catch: the money would be contingent on keeping auto jobs in Canada.

Singh began today’s swing through Ontario with a stop outside a General Motors assembly plant that is closing by year-end, part of a broad restructuring by the auto giant that included sweeping cuts in the U.S.

Flanked by sombre-faced auto workers, he blamed successive governments in Ottawa — as well as Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives in Ontario — for failing to attach made-in-Canada strings to tax breaks, bailouts and other efforts to keep the struggling auto industry alive.

Singh also promises to use only Canadian-built zero-emissions vehicles to upgrade the federal government’s fleet.

The NDP leader is scheduled to make a stop in Kingston, Ont., later today to talk about the environment before ending the day at a rally in Ottawa.

The Canadian Press