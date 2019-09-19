15 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, September 19, 2019
Election

NDP leader says damage from Trudeau videos, photos can't be underestimated
Election

NDP leader says damage from Trudeau videos, photos can’t be underestimated

Canadian Press Canadian Press

HAMILTON — Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says the damage caused by photos and a video of Justin Trudeau in racist makeup cannot be underestimated, and underscores the importance of electing a New Democratic government.

The comments came on what is arguably the most important day of Singh’s political career, as people turn to see how the first visible minority to lead a federal party in Canada responds to Trudeau having worn blackface and brownface makeup.

Speaking with small business owners to discuss his plan to introduce universal pharmacare and expand public dental coverage, Singh says many Canadians who have faced racism are hurting over Trudeau’s actions.

And while the Liberal leader has apologized for the incidents, which occurred nearly 20 years ago, Singh is accusing Trudeau of having demonstrated a repeated pattern of such disparaging behaviour more recently.

The NDP leader specifically pointed to an incident at a Liberal fundraiser in March in which Trudeau responded to a protester raising concerns about mercury poisoning victims on a First Nation by thanking the person for their donation to his party.

Singh warns that Trudeau’s actions could inflame already escalating hate and discrimination in Canada, before pitching the NDP as the only real option for building a society where people are not judged by the colour of their skin or identity.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Election News

