NDP names candidate for Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The NDP Party has selected a candidate to represent Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies in the upcoming Federal Election.

The candidate name that has been added to the NDP website, to run for Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies, is Marcia Luccock.

Energeticcity.ca has tried reaching out to the NDPs for more information on Luccock but has not returned our calls.

Luccock will take on the incumbent Bob Zimmer from the Conservative party, Ron Vaillant representing the Peoples Party of Canada, Catharine Kendall of the Green Party, Mavis Erickson of the Liberal Party, and Jacob Stokes of the Rhinoceros Party of Canada.

A local debate has been announced for October 10, 2019, at the Lido Theatre. All the candidates have been invited to attend.

General Election day is set for October 21, 2019.

