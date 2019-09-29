-5.8 C
Fort St. John
Sunday, September 29, 2019
NDP promises money for youth programs to help prevent organized crime

Canadian Press

SURREY, B.C. — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says A New Democrat government would create a $100-million fund dedicated to helping keep young people out of gangs.

Singh says it’s part of his plan to tackle rising organized crime in British Columbia.

He says the $100 million would go to after-school programs and youth drop-in centres to help support young people and give them a brighter future.

It was Singh’s sixth straight day in the province, where he has made a series of regionally focused announcements.

He has also promised to create a dedicated RCMP anti-money laundering unit, with half of its $20-million funding for B.C.

Singh is running for re-election in the Vancouver-area riding of Burnaby South, and the party is also trying to fend off the Greens in the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2019.

Election News

