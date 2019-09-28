1.6 C
Election

NDP’s Singh proposes $30M boost for BC Ferries to help reduce fares

Canadian Press Canadian Press

VICTORIA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is proposing a $30-million increase in federal funding for BC Ferries.

Speaking to reporters aboard a ferry travelling between Victoria and Vancouver, Singh says the investment would help make fares cheaper for families who rely on the service.

He is campaigning for a fifth straight day in British Columbia, where he is also running for re-election in his own riding.

Singh has also spent a lot of time so far campaigning in Ontario, where he used to serve in the legislature as deputy leader of the provincial NDP.

He says he is familiar with and cares deeply about the challenges faced by people in the two provinces.

Singh has yet to campaign in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Newfoundland and Labrador or Prince Edward Island — but he says he’s looking forward to visiting every province before election day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2019.

The Canadian Press

