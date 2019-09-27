1.9 C
Fort St. John
Friday, September 27, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Energy News Nearly every Alaskan will get $1,606 oil check
Energy NewsNews

Nearly every Alaskan will get $1,606 oil check

Canadian Press Canadian Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Nearly every Alaska resident will be $1,606 richer next week when they get their share of the state’s oil wealth.

The Alaska Department of Revenue announced the amount of this year’s check in a release Friday. It said nearly 631,000 Alaskans will receive the check, starting with disbursements Thursday. The total amount of the payout is just over $1 billion.

The announcement used to come with great fanfare, with the governor and revenue commissioner announcing the amount of the check — written on a giant fake check — during a news conference broadcast live across the state.

That was before lawmakers began limiting the amount of the checks during a downturn in the state economy.

This year, the announcement came after a drawn-out debate over the amount of the checks that pitted Gov. Mike Dunleavey against some lawmakers.

Dunleavy planned a news conference later Friday where he was expected to discuss the oil check, his pick for an open state Senate seat, and a future special session of the Legislature.

Dunleavy campaigned last year on a dividend in line with a longstanding calculation that has not been followed since 2016. The Department of Revenue said if the formula had been followed this year, the check amount would have been $2,910.

Debate over the issue contributed to an extended regular and special sessions this year, Some lawmakers said the state could afford such a payout and others countered it is unsustainable and at odds with a law that seeks to limit what can be taken from the earnings of the Alaska Permanent Fund for government expenses and dividends.

Lawmakers ultimately settled on a dividend amount of about $1,600 by cobbling together a mix of dollars that included permanent fund earnings and savings.

While many lawmakers expressed concerns with the dividend formula that’s been ignored, they were unable to advance an alternative, setting the stage for ongoing debate over the size of the check annually paid to residents.

The state Supreme Court in 2017 ruled that absent a constitutional amendment, the dividend program must compete for funding like other state programs do.

In August, the governor said he anticipated a fall special session in which he would seek additional funds for a dividend in line with the statutory calculation. But just because a special session is called doesn’t mean lawmakers are obligated to act on the agenda items.

___

Becky Bohrer contributed to this report from Juneau, Alaska.

Mark Thiessen, The Associated Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleRCMP Statement on the deaths of Lucas Fowler, Chynna Deese and Leonard Dyck
Next articleNorth Peace Leisure Pool set to open Monday following month-long shutdown

RECENT STORIES

News

RCMP Statement on the deaths of Lucas Fowler, Chynna Deese and Leonard Dyck

Adam Reaburn -
SURREY, B.C. - The RCMP have released more details about the murders of Lucas Fowler, Chynna Deese and Leonard...
Read more
News

No motive found during investigation of three homicides in Northern B.C.

Scott Brooks -
SURREY, B.C. - The RCMP released its investigative findings on Friday into the murders of three people in northern...
Read more
Energy News

BC Oil & Gas Commission completes aerial survey on decommissioned wells

Scott Brooks -
FORT NELSON, B.C. - The B.C. Oil & Gas Commission has recently completed an aerial survey that looked at...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Election

Promise tracker: What the parties are pitching on the campaign trail

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — A running list of specific promises announced by the Liberals, Conservatives, NDP and Green party since the official start of the federal election campaign on...

BC Oil & Gas Commission completes aerial survey on decommissioned wells

Energy analysts warn of lost opportunities for Canada’s oil and gas...

Scheer pledges to prioritize commuters in rethink of infrastructure program

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.