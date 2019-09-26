2.8 C
The NEBC Yukon Midget trackers won gold in the 2019 Midget Tier 1 Provincial Championships. Source Facebook
Sports

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers on the road this weekend to start regular season

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers will be on the road for the start of the Northern Alberta Hockey League regular season.

On Friday, September 27, the Trackers will be in Lloydminster as they take on the Blazers. Puck drop is 7:00 p.m.

Then on Saturday, the Trackers will be off to Lakeland to face the Panthers in game two of their road trip. Game time is 5:30 p.m.

To wrap up the weekend road series, on Sunday morning, the trackers will take on the Polar Kings in Wainwright. Puck drop is 10:15 a.m.

Last weekend, the Trackers were in Whitecourt as they took part in a four-game Exhibition Series, managing to win with a record of 4-0.

All games can be watched through a live stream on the NEBC Trackers’ YouTube channel.

