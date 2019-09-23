NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers sweep weekend Exhibition Series in Whitecourt

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers were on the road this weekend for a four-game Exhibition Series in Whitecourt.

On Friday night, the Trackers took on the Peace River Royals in game one of the series.

The Trackers managed to break the ice and win the game 7-1 over the Royals.

Then in game two, on Saturday morning, the Trackers face the Grande Prairie Storm.

The Trackers managed to repeat their game from the night before, winning the game 7-1 over the Storm.

The Trackers would then move on to game three on Saturday afternoon to play the Whitecourt Wolverines.

The Trackers out-performed the competition again by finishing the game with a score in the double-digits of 10-1 over the Wolverines.

Then in the fourth and final game of the series, on Sunday, the Trackers would once again face the Storm.

This time, the Trackers would completely shut out the Storm 7-0.

Up next, the Trackers start the regular season with three games on the road with the first game on Friday night, September 27, against the Lloydminster Blazers.

The full Northern Alberta Hockey League’s Midget AA schedule can be found here.