NEBC Yukon Trackers have a winning start to NAHL regular season

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers were on the road to kick off the Northern Alberta Hockey League’s regular season.

On Friday, September 27, the Trackers were in Lloydminster as they took on the Blazers.

The Trackers managed to take on an early lead, eventually winning the game with a score of 5-2 over the Blazers.

Next, on Saturday, the Trackers travelled to Lakeland to face the Panthers.

The game had a bit of a slow start as there was no scoring in the first period, but the momentum started to roll by the second as the Trackers began to score some goals.

In the end, the Trackers beat the Panthers with a win of 5-1.

On Sunday, in the final game of the weekend road trip, the Trackers went to take on the Wainwright Polar Kings.

The Trackers started to score goals in the second period and were able to keep that lead by holding off the Polar Kings and winning the game with a gritty score of 3-1.

Up next, the Trackers are home on Sunday, October 6, to host the Grande Prairie Storm. Game time is 12:30 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

