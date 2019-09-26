New Head Coach welcomed to Inconnu Swim Club

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Inconnu Swim Club is welcoming its newest Head Coach to the team.

Taking up the torch from former Head Coach Norah Vogan is Curtis Robinson.

Robinson says he moved up, along with his family, from Sacramento, California in April to take on the position as Inconnu’s newest Head Coach.

Since moving up in April, Robinson says he feels pretty good about the swim team and even had a chance to get his feet wet and work with the older kids before taking a break for the summer.

“I feel good. I know a few of the kids already just having gotten here in April. I got to work with a good group of older kids for a few months before we took off for the summer. There’s a lot of good strong swimmers and we’ve definitely got room to improve but we’re starting on a good step here.”

Robinson has been a swimmer for most of his life as he swam on a competitive team until graduating from high school, where he then was on a team for four years at the University of Nevada – Las Vegas. Since being on a University swim team, Robinson has been a swim coach in a number of states across the United States.

The Inconnu Swim Club season starts up this Monday, September 30.