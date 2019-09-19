9 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, September 19, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Election New poll highlights why affordability is 2019 federal campaign buzzword
Election

New poll highlights why affordability is 2019 federal campaign buzzword

Canadian Press Canadian Press

OTTAWA — A new poll suggests nearly 40 per cent of Canadians are having trouble getting by or going into debt to do so, and a further 26 per cent say they’ve got to scrimp and save to make ends meet. 

But when it comes to which political party is best suited to help them out, 36 per cent of those who took part in Leger’s latest survey are unsure.

The results underscore why affordability is the main theme of the 2019 election, with the three main parties pledging to do more to address concerns they hear about life becoming too expensive.

Nationally, 24 per cent of respondents said they believe the Conservatives can best address that issue, compared with 20 per cent for the LIberals and 10 per cent for the NDP.

But economists note that the ability of any political party to address questions of affordability is challenging, since means entirely different things to different groups of people.

The poll surveyed 1,598 eligible voters selected from Leger’s online panel; internet-based surveys cannot be assigned a margin of error because online polls are not considered random samples.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2019.

The Canadian Press


Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleFallout from Trudeau’s brownface photo bombshell sure to dominate campaign
Next article‘Affordability’ is 2019 campaign’s main theme, and poll shows why

RECENT STORIES

Election

Fallout from Trudeau’s brownface photo bombshell sure to dominate campaign

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — It won't be campaigning as usual for Justin Trudeau today as the Liberal leader grapples with the...
Read more
Election

‘Oh my God, there’s a photo’: How ‘brownface’ bombshell hit Liberal campaign bus

Canadian Press -
HALIFAX — In the hours and minutes before everything changed, the mood on Justin Trudeau's campaign media bus was...
Read more
Election

Some of what was said Friday about photo of Justin Trudeau in brownface

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — Some of what was said Wednesday after a yearbook photo surfaced depicting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

UPDATE – Two people dead after hit and run on 98th...

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The RCMP have confirmed that two adults have been found dead after a hit and run on 98th avenue...

Alberta inquiry into oil and gas foes could face legal challenge...

Some of what was said Friday about photo of Justin Trudeau...

Trackers off to Whitecourt this weekend for four-game Exhibition Series

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.