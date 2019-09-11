9 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, September 11, 2019
New signal lights approved and tenders awarded to Curling Club and NPCC

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – City Council awarded the tender for new signal lights and upgrades for the curling club and the North Peace Cultural Centre.

The 2019 Capital Roadworks tender was awarded to Knappett Industries (2006) Ltd. of Fort St. John, totalling $408,738.75 and the funds are allocated from the one-time extra payment from the Gas Tax Agreement Community Works Fund. For the signalization of the intersection of 98 Street and 100 Avenue and modification of the existing traffic signals and lane markings at the intersection of 102 St and 100 Ave

This project was identified at the 100 Street Charrette process as a first step in improving traffic flow around the phased construction projects related to infrastructure and surface works upgrading.

To read more; CLICK HERE 

Tender for the 2019 Curling Club and Cultural Centre – Facility Improvements was awarded to Hegge Construction Ltd., from Dawson Creek, BC, for $422,750.00 plus applicable taxes.

From the IRC Facility Audit recommendations, the Curling Club and Cultural Centre will receive improvements.

The Curling Club will receive exterior improvements to lower walls, some interior painting, replacement of the overhead door, some added insulation to the exterior walls and some new exterior doors.

The Cultural Centre will receive interior improvements to office spaces, some new carpeting and some new interior doors, the exterior concrete will be repaired and new exterior doors will also be replaced.

 

