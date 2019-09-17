New support programs for forest workers outlined by the government

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – The provincial government made an announcement Tuesday, September 17th, 2019 to provide $69 million to fund a new series of measures to support British Columbia forest workers impacted by mill closures and shift reductions in several B.C. Interior communities.

In an effort to adjust to the end of the mountain pine beetle harvest and the devastating 2017 and 2018 fire seasons the Interior forest industry has been reducing production

Premier Horgan and Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, met with the chief executive officers of the major Interior forest companies to set out measures to support forest workers in the months and years ahead.

According to media relations for the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, the only area not covered in the support programs is the coast and Vancouver Island.

“The previous government knew that the end of mountain pine beetle harvest would disrupt the lives of forest workers, contractors and communities, but they did little to prepare for this inevitable transition,” said Premier John Horgan. “While the forest sector must reduce surplus milling capacity to remain competitive, it cannot do so at the expense of the workers, contractors and communities who built the industry. Our government will ensure that forest workers impacted by mill closures are supported.”

The governments implemented measures include;

$40 million to establish a new cost-shared, early-retirement bridging program for older forest workers;

$15 million to establish a new short-term forest employment program, focused on fire prevention and community resiliency projects;

$12 million for workers to access skills training, and for employer and community grants for training;

$2 million to establish a new job placement co-ordination office that will track the transition and employment of impacted forest workers on an individual basis; and

Community support grants aimed at providing short-term assistance to communities more profoundly impacted by the closure of a major forest employer.

“The Province is committed to supporting the people impacted by this change, but we need the forest industry and the federal government to step up and do their part as well,” Donaldson said. “I’m hopeful that the Interior forest sector recognizes that the new industry that will arise from this transition will need skilled, experienced workers to produce new forest products that can compete in global markets.”

Donaldson called on the forest industry to increase supports for impacted workers, ensure key corporate leaders are working on the industry transition and ensure that it does a better job of communicating effectively with affected workers and communities.

“The forest industry and its workers have built the success of the industry and bolstered B.C.’s economy for decades,” said Harry Bains, Minister of Labour. “I am pleased that my ministry can help deliver solutions that provide direct and tangible support to workers impacted by current challenges in the forest industry and that will help sustain family-supporting jobs in communities that are home to the industry and its workers.”