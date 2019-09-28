-0.6 C
Fort St. John
Saturday, September 28, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Energy News Newfoundland's Hibernia offshore project resumes work after spills
Energy NewsNews

Newfoundland’s Hibernia offshore project resumes work after spills

Canadian Press Canadian Press

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Newfoundland’s Hibernia offshore project has officially resumed production after several months of downtime because of oil spills.

Work was initially shut down in July after an oil sheen was noticed on the water.

Production resumed in mid-August, but was halted again just a day later following a second spill.

The Hibernia Management and Development Company filed a report to the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board this week following an investigation of the cause of the latest spill, providing a number of corrective actions.

Since last November, three significant spills have been reported in the province’s offshore industry.

Hibernia officials say they are focused on safety and protection of the environment. (VOCM)

The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleEnergy analysts warn of lost opportunities for Canada’s oil and gas producers
Next articleNearly every Alaskan will get $1,606 oil check

RECENT STORIES

Energy News

Nearly every Alaskan will get $1,606 oil check

Canadian Press -
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Nearly every Alaska resident will be $1,606 richer next week when they get their share of...
Read more
Energy News

Energy analysts warn of lost opportunities for Canada’s oil and gas producers

Canadian Press -
BANFF, Alta. — Energy analysts at the Global Business Forum in Banff, Alta., say Canada's inability to build pipelines to...
Read more
Energy News

Climate strikers naive but have right to protest, say energy sector leaders

Canadian Press -
BANFF, Alta. — Oil and gas industry insiders say demands by organizers of Friday's Global Climate Strike to transition...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Election

‘Some baloney’ found in Trudeau’s claims on climate-change progress

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — "We inherited targets from the Conservatives that they had done absolutely nothing on and in four years we've reached three-quarters of the...

‘Both are burnt to me’: After years of broken promises, vets...

Trudeau, Scheer navigate climate marches that dominate federal campaign

Scheer to visit oil-services company in Edmonton as Singh lingers in...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.