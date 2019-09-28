Newfoundland’s Hibernia offshore project resumes work after spills

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Newfoundland’s Hibernia offshore project has officially resumed production after several months of downtime because of oil spills.

Work was initially shut down in July after an oil sheen was noticed on the water.

Production resumed in mid-August, but was halted again just a day later following a second spill.

The Hibernia Management and Development Company filed a report to the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board this week following an investigation of the cause of the latest spill, providing a number of corrective actions.

Since last November, three significant spills have been reported in the province’s offshore industry.

Hibernia officials say they are focused on safety and protection of the environment. (VOCM)

The Canadian Press