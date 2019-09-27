No motive found during investigation of three homicides in Northern B.C.

SURREY, B.C. – The RCMP released its investigative findings on Friday into the murders of three people in northern British Columbia that sparked a manhunt for two teenage suspects across Western Canada.

In the update, RCMP said there was no indication that the suspects, 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky and 19-year-old Kam McLeod, had planned the murders and said they were unable to find a motive behind their actions.

The RCMP also strongly believe that the suspects nor the victims were known to each other.

Through investigations, it was determined that Schmegelsky and McLeod died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds a number of days before their bodies were found in the wilderness of northern Manitoba on August 7.

Police recovered a digital camera where the suspects’ bodies were found.

On the camera, Police found six videos and three still images. In the videos, RCMP said the pair took responsibility for all three murders and also described their intent to commit suicide and their wishes to be cremated.

RCMP said they would not be publicly releasing the videos or photos in respect of the victims’ families.

Prior to their deaths, the pair were charged with the murder of Leonard Dyck, a University of British Columbia botany lecturer, and were also suspects in the deaths of American Chynna Deese and her Australian boyfriend Lucas Fowler.

The manhunt began on July 23 when police announced Schmegelsky and McLeod were suspects in the deaths.

The young men had initially been considered missing persons when a truck and camper they were driving was found burned a few kilometres from where Dyck’s body was discovered at a highway pullout on July 21.

The bodies of Deese and Fowler were found near the Alaska Highway, 470 kilometres from where Dyck’s body was discovered, on July 15.

The manhunt for McLeod and Schmegelsky led to Gillam, Man., where Dyck’s Toyota Rav 4 was found burned. Officers converged on the area to begin what would be a two-week search.

Police used drones, dogs and even had help from the Canadian Armed Forces to scour the remote area.

The search was scaled back July 31 and a few days later a damaged rowboat was found in the Nelson River. A search of the river turned up little of interest, police said.

On Aug. 6, police said some items linked to Schmegelsky and McLeod were found on the river’s shore. The bodies were discovered the next day, about a kilometre from where police said they found the items.

RCMP said they will continue to investigate and will provide more information when it becomes available.

– With files from The Canadian Press