1.9 C
Fort St. John
Friday, September 27, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News No motive found during investigation of three homicides in Northern B.C.
NewsRegional

No motive found during investigation of three homicides in Northern B.C.

Avatar Scott Brooks

SURREY, B.C. – The RCMP released its investigative findings on Friday into the murders of three people in northern British Columbia that sparked a manhunt for two teenage suspects across Western Canada.

In the update, RCMP said there was no indication that the suspects, 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky and 19-year-old Kam McLeod, had planned the murders and said they were unable to find a motive behind their actions.

The RCMP also strongly believe that the suspects nor the victims were known to each other.

Through investigations, it was determined that Schmegelsky and McLeod died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds a number of days before their bodies were found in the wilderness of northern Manitoba on August 7.

Police recovered a digital camera where the suspects’ bodies were found.

On the camera, Police found six videos and three still images. In the videos, RCMP said the pair took responsibility for all three murders and also described their intent to commit suicide and their wishes to be cremated.

RCMP said they would not be publicly releasing the videos or photos in respect of the victims’ families.

Prior to their deaths, the pair were charged with the murder of Leonard Dyck, a University of British Columbia botany lecturer, and were also suspects in the deaths of American Chynna Deese and her Australian boyfriend Lucas Fowler.

The manhunt began on July 23 when police announced Schmegelsky and McLeod were suspects in the deaths.

The young men had initially been considered missing persons when a truck and camper they were driving was found burned a few kilometres from where Dyck’s body was discovered at a highway pullout on July 21.

The bodies of Deese and Fowler were found near the Alaska Highway, 470 kilometres from where Dyck’s body was discovered, on July 15.

The manhunt for McLeod and Schmegelsky led to Gillam, Man., where Dyck’s Toyota Rav 4 was found burned. Officers converged on the area to begin what would be a two-week search.

Police used drones, dogs and even had help from the Canadian Armed Forces to scour the remote area.

The search was scaled back July 31 and a few days later a damaged rowboat was found in the Nelson River. A search of the river turned up little of interest, police said.

On Aug. 6, police said some items linked to Schmegelsky and McLeod were found on the river’s shore. The bodies were discovered the next day, about a kilometre from where police said they found the items.

RCMP said they will continue to investigate and will provide more information when it becomes available.

– With files from The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articlePromise tracker: What the parties are pitching on the campaign trail
Next articleRCMP Statement on the deaths of Lucas Fowler, Chynna Deese and Leonard Dyck

RECENT STORIES

Energy News

Nearly every Alaskan will get $1,606 oil check

Canadian Press -
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Nearly every Alaska resident will be $1,606 richer next week when they get their share of...
Read more
News

RCMP Statement on the deaths of Lucas Fowler, Chynna Deese and Leonard Dyck

Adam Reaburn -
SURREY, B.C. - The RCMP have released more details about the murders of Lucas Fowler, Chynna Deese and Leonard...
Read more
Energy News

BC Oil & Gas Commission completes aerial survey on decommissioned wells

Scott Brooks -
FORT NELSON, B.C. - The B.C. Oil & Gas Commission has recently completed an aerial survey that looked at...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Energy News

BC Oil & Gas Commission completes aerial survey on decommissioned wells

Scott Brooks -
FORT NELSON, B.C. - The B.C. Oil & Gas Commission has recently completed an aerial survey that looked at 104 decommissioned gas wells east...

Energy analysts warn of lost opportunities for Canada’s oil and gas...

Scheer pledges to prioritize commuters in rethink of infrastructure program

North Peace Search and Rescue assist two hunters

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.