North Peace Cultural Centres new seats and renovation close to being revealed

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Cultural Centres (NPCC) renovation and new seats are close to being revealed at an upcoming show this weekend.

Updates on the progress of the installation with new carpeting and seat frames can be seen on the NPCC FB page. The first performance and reveal of the updated theatre will take place Saturday, September 21st, 2019, for Call it Home.

The NPCC shares this will be the first performance in the Centre’s newly renovated 400 seat theatre. Partons will experience the show in brand new theatre seats, new carpet and paint, and with upgraded stage and audience lighting.

“We wanted to really enhance the audience experience with this renovation,” said Operations Manager Oliver Hachmeister “After 27 years, this update is a very needed change and the audience is going to love the new theatre.”