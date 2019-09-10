10.6 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, September 10, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Sports North Peace Eagles Ladies Hockey to host open ice times for team...
Sports

North Peace Eagles Ladies Hockey to host open ice times for team recruitment

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Eagles Ladies Hockey team will be hosting open ice times to recruit players for the upcoming season.

Marissa Jordan of the North Peace Eagles says these ice times will be open for anyone who wants to come skate, get to know the team, or learn more about the season before committing.

Time slots for open ice times will be Wednesday nights at 7:45 p.m. at the North Peace Arena on the following dates:

  • September 18 – Open Practice
  • September 25 – Open Scrimmage
  • October 2 – Open Practice
  • October 16 – Open Practice

It is to note that anyone who is interested in participating in the on-ice sessions, must pay an insurance fee of $25.00 and have full gear.

Jordan says for players who just want to learn the basics of hockey, they will also be using some of the practice ice throughout the season to run a “Learn to Play” program in partnership with Engage Sport North.

For more information, you can call Marissa at 250-927-2176 or visit the North Peace Eagles’ Facebook page.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleAmnesty ‘deeply concerned’ about Alberta’s plans to fight oil industry foes
Next articleFort St. John RCMP says aggressive panhandler is in custody

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Killbillies place third at Fall Brawl in Wainwright

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This past weekend, September 7 to 8, the Fort St. John Killbillies travelled to...
Read more
Sports

Blizzard Bicycle Club holds 24th edition of the Mountain Bike Challenge on Sunday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Blizzard Bicycle Club held its 24th edition of the Mountain Bike Challenge on...
Read more
Sports

Fort St John Huskies prepare for upcoming season

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies are currently in the process of preparing for the...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Lonestar’s request of Council to extend operating hours was declined

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Lonestar Nightlife made an application for an extension in operating hours to Council and on Monday, September 9th, 2019,...

Clean up continues following light-crude oil spill along Alaska Highway

Fort St. John RCMP says aggressive panhandler is in custody

North Peace Eagles Ladies Hockey to host open ice times for...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.