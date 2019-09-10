North Peace Eagles Ladies Hockey to host open ice times for team recruitment

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Eagles Ladies Hockey team will be hosting open ice times to recruit players for the upcoming season.

Marissa Jordan of the North Peace Eagles says these ice times will be open for anyone who wants to come skate, get to know the team, or learn more about the season before committing.

Time slots for open ice times will be Wednesday nights at 7:45 p.m. at the North Peace Arena on the following dates:

September 18 – Open Practice

September 25 – Open Scrimmage

October 2 – Open Practice

October 16 – Open Practice

It is to note that anyone who is interested in participating in the on-ice sessions, must pay an insurance fee of $25.00 and have full gear.

Jordan says for players who just want to learn the basics of hockey, they will also be using some of the practice ice throughout the season to run a “Learn to Play” program in partnership with Engage Sport North.

For more information, you can call Marissa at 250-927-2176 or visit the North Peace Eagles’ Facebook page.