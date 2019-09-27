North Peace Leisure Pool set to open Monday following month-long shutdown

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John maintenance staff have been very busy over the past month during the North Peace Leisure Pool’s month-long closure.

According to Pool Manager, Vanessa Cumming, crews were working hard in updating and refreshing the facilities ahead of the start to the Fall and Winter season.

Cumming says many improvements have been made to the facility such a repainting the pools and installing new lighting.

Other improvements included the regular maintenance and inspection of equipment, along with the installation of safety features, such as chlorine gas leak alarm systems and detectors.

Cumming says all the repairs and upgrades were made in preparation of hosting the 2020 B.C. Winter Games in February.

The North Peace Leisure Pool will be open for operations starting Monday, September 30 at 5:30 a.m.

For more information on hours of operation and admission, you can visit the City’s website.