1.6 C
Fort St. John
Friday, September 27, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News North Peace Ride for Disabled Country Dinner Fundraiser
News

North Peace Ride for Disabled Country Dinner Fundraiser

Avatar Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Ride for Disabled is hosting their Country Dinner Fundraiser this weekend to raise funds for the Society’s Riding program.

The fundraiser is to be held Saturday, September 28th, 2019, with doors opening at 4:30 pm and dinner served at 6:00 pm.

The evening will host live entertainment with performances by;

  • New Colt 45
  • Tom Cole
  • Brian Salmond
  • Jayden Stafford
  • Darion Wray

Monies raised from the fundraiser go towards the operational costs such as horse boarding, arena rental, horse feed and care (chiropractic, farrier, etc.), coordinator fees, insurance, and any other expenses that come up during the year.

Admission for the event is;

  • $30 for 13 years – 59 years
  • $20 for 6 – 12 years, 60 plus and riders
  • Free for children under 5 years

Tickets are available at the North Peace Cultural Centre or call Liz Calder at 250.785.1992

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.mystagingwebsite.com
Previous articleKenney defends oil curtailment program as maximum output inches higher
Next articlePeace Regional RCMP lay drug trafficking charges in joint investigation

RECENT STORIES

News

Sentencing to begin next week for the 2014 murder of Pamela Napoleon

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The sentencing for a man who murdered a Blueberry River First Nations woman in...
Read more
News

Peace Regional RCMP lay drug trafficking charges in joint investigation

Tracy Teves -
Peace River, AB - On September 25, 2019, Peace Regional RCMP and Grande Prairie ALERT, supported by Grande Prairie...
Read more
Energy News

Kenney defends oil curtailment program as maximum output inches higher

Canadian Press -
BANFF, Alta. — Alberta's United Conservative government is again easing oil production limits for producers, setting a maximum production quota of...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Energy News

Kenney defends oil curtailment program as maximum output inches higher

Canadian Press -
BANFF, Alta. — Alberta's United Conservative government is again easing oil production limits for producers, setting a maximum production quota of 3.81 million barrels per day...

Singh vows to protect coastlines, slams Trudeau for buying pipeline

Trudeau promises Liberals would plant 2 billion trees to fight climate...

Trudeau meets Thunberg in Montreal as climate marches dominate federal campaign

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.