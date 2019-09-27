North Peace Ride for Disabled Country Dinner Fundraiser

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Ride for Disabled is hosting their Country Dinner Fundraiser this weekend to raise funds for the Society’s Riding program.

The fundraiser is to be held Saturday, September 28th, 2019, with doors opening at 4:30 pm and dinner served at 6:00 pm.

The evening will host live entertainment with performances by;

New Colt 45

Tom Cole

Brian Salmond

Jayden Stafford

Darion Wray

Monies raised from the fundraiser go towards the operational costs such as horse boarding, arena rental, horse feed and care (chiropractic, farrier, etc.), coordinator fees, insurance, and any other expenses that come up during the year.

Admission for the event is;

$30 for 13 years – 59 years

$20 for 6 – 12 years, 60 plus and riders

Free for children under 5 years

Tickets are available at the North Peace Cultural Centre or call Liz Calder at 250.785.1992