Friday, September 27, 2019
North Peace Search and Rescue assist two hunters

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – North Peace Search and Rescue (SAR) posted they were tasked by the RCMP for two hunters that were stranded on the Graham River.

Brian Lamond of the North Peace Search and Rescue shares, both individuals were stranded on Thursday, September 26th, 2019 when SAR was called. The hunters were stranded in an area of the river they could get out of with their canoe.

Lamond says they were successfully brought back to town this morning, Friday, September 27th and that both hunters were in good condition when SARS arrived on-site to extract them.

