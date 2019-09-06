North Peace SPCA low-income Spay and Neuter Program

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With the North Peace SPCA in Fort St. John over capacity with cats and kittens thanks to BC Hydro there is a new program to help spay and neuter pets to reduce the number of homeless felines.

The SPCA North Peace Branch has launched a free spay/ neuter program for low-income pet owners thanks to $10,000 in funding from the BC Hydro Northern Development fund, to reduce the number of homeless cats and kittens in the community.

The SPCA is matching the grant funding to $20,000 to be able to fund 150 spay and neuter surgeries for cats that are owned in the city of Fort St. John.

According to BC SPCA North Peace Branch Manager, Candace Buchamer, a short one-page application and copy of last years tax return is required to apply for the program as she shares the program will be audited to ensure funds have been used according to grant standards.

The recipient of the spay/neuter certificate is also encouraged to make a small donation at the time their pet receives the procedure, of $40 to help the program continue to assist others in need once the original amount has been used, shared Buchamer.

Cats that will be spay/neutered, will receive microchip and tattoo for ID, as well as initial deworming and ear mite treatment.

“Spaying and neutering prevent unwanted and unplanned litters, which contribute to cat overpopulation. Our small shelter has seen a significant increase in cat intake in recent years and we rely heavily on the BC SPCA Drive for Lives program to assist the number of cats in need. Our hope is that this funding will start turning the tide.” Buchamer says.

Residents who are interested in participating in the program should contact the BC SPCA North Peace Branch at 250-785-7722 or in-person at 9311 81 Ave.

Open Tuesday to Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.