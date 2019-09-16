Northeast BC Yukon Midget Trackers sweep Exhibition Series over Prince George Bobcats

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers were host, this past weekend, to an Exhibition Series before the start of the Northern Alberta Hockey League 2019-2020 season.

In this Exhibition Series, the Trackers took on the Prince George North Central Midget Bobcats.

In game one on Saturday afternoon, the Trackers managed to sweep the game with a final score of 3-0 over the Bobcats. Shots on goal for the game were 41-17 for the home side.

Then in game two on Sunday morning, the Trackers managed to wrap up the series with a close game win of 4-3 over Prince George. Shots on goal were 35-20 for the Trackers.

The Trackers finished the series with a record of 2-0.

Up next, the Trackers will be on the road to Whitecourt this weekend, September 20 to the 22, for a four-game Exhibition Series.