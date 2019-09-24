Northern BC High School Rodeo Association holds rodeo in Hudson’s Hope

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northern B.C. High School Rodeo Association held a rodeo on September 21 and 22 in Hudson’s Hope.

This was the second rodeo to take place of the Fall season.

Saturday’s Senior All Round Cowgirl went to Kendall Esau, with All Round Cowboy going to Tucker Esau.

Sunday’s Senior All Round Cowgirl went to Tyler Bondaroff and All Round Cowboy went to Zane Jones.

In the Juniors, Saturday’s All Round Cowgirl went to Shelby Corr, with All Round Cowboy going to Danny Jones.

Sunday’s Junior All Round Cowgirl went again to Shelby Corr, while All Round Cowboy went to Korbin Mills.

The next High School Rodeo will be taking place on September 28 and 29 in Chetwynd.

