Northern BC High School Rodeo Association holds rodeo in Prince George

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northern B.C. High School Rodeo Association held a rodeo on August 24 and 25 in Prince George.

The rodeo in Prince George was the first of the Fall season.

Junior All Round Cowgirl went to Kerri Moat of Dawson Creek, with Junior All Round Cowboy going to Korbin Mills of Pink Mountain.

Senior All Round Cowgirl went to Zoey Hamming of Falkland and Senior All Round Cowboy went to Brock Everett of Williams Lake.

The next B.C. High School Rodeos will be taking place on September 21 to the 22 in Hudson’s Hope and Falkland.

The next High School Rodeos after that will be taking place on September 28 and 29 Chetwynd and Langley.

Junior Results:

Senior Results:

