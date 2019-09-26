2.8 C
Thursday, September 26, 2019
Northern Health temporarily suspends new admissions at Peace Villa

Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Health has temporarily suspended new admissions to Peace Villa to continue to provide quality care for residents while addressing staffing challenges.

Northern Health shares, that even with recruitment efforts and incentives that a number of positions remain vacant at Peace Villa in Fort St. John as the demand for health care aides, licenced practical nurses and registered nurses is high in the Northeast.

By implementing measures to address staffing shortages by targeted marketing and recruitment, training measures and inter-provincial mobility.

An action plan is being developed by Northern Health to address the short and long term staffing challenges, with a regional support team and the Ministry of Health.

The regional support team will work with local management to address any immediate care concerns related to staffing and will work closely with residents and their family members to address any issues. shared Northern Health.

Election News

