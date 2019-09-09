8.2 C
Northern Health's Imagine Community Grants
News

Northern Health's Imagine Community Grants

Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Health has opened the application process for ‘Imagine Community Grants’ (ICG).

ICG helps projects that support community-based initiatives that focus on chronic disease prevention and or health promotion priorities. Taking a healthy community idea and working towards making it happen.

Applications for the grant are being accepted September 1st to September 30th, 2019.

Projects must support community-based initiatives that focus on one or more of the following chronic disease prevention or health promotion;

  • Healthy Eating and Food Security
  • Physical Activity/ Active Living
  • Injury Prevention
  • Tobacco-Free Communities
  • Positive Mental Health
  • Prevention of Substance Harms
  • Healthy Early Childhood Development
  • Healthy Aging
  • Healthy School Action

Preference will be given to;

  • Support partnerships and build relationships – will encourage different groups to work together, connecting people to each other and their community
  • Identify a community need – will address something that is missing that could benefit the community and its residents to improve health and well-being
  • Promote healthy outcomes – will include activities that reduce the risks and impacts of chronic disease and injury through education, awareness and collective action
  • Reduce health inequities – will help those who are disadvantaged or vulnerable to improve their access to supports and resources for better health
  • Build capacity – will develop and strengthen skills and resources within the community
  • Last – will have a good chance of living on after the funding ends

For more information on the grant; CLICK HERE

 

