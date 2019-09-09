Northern Health’s Imagine Community Grants

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Health has opened the application process for ‘Imagine Community Grants’ (ICG).
ICG helps projects that support community-based initiatives that focus on chronic disease prevention and or health promotion priorities. Taking a healthy community idea and working towards making it happen.
Applications for the grant are being accepted September 1st to September 30th, 2019.
Projects must support community-based initiatives that focus on one or more of the following chronic disease prevention or health promotion;
- Healthy Eating and Food Security
- Physical Activity/ Active Living
- Injury Prevention
- Tobacco-Free Communities
- Positive Mental Health
- Prevention of Substance Harms
- Healthy Early Childhood Development
- Healthy Aging
- Healthy School Action
Preference will be given to;
- Support partnerships and build relationships – will encourage different groups to work together, connecting people to each other and their community
- Identify a community need – will address something that is missing that could benefit the community and its residents to improve health and well-being
- Promote healthy outcomes – will include activities that reduce the risks and impacts of chronic disease and injury through education, awareness and collective action
- Reduce health inequities – will help those who are disadvantaged or vulnerable to improve their access to supports and resources for better health
- Build capacity – will develop and strengthen skills and resources within the community
- Last – will have a good chance of living on after the funding ends
For more information on the grant; CLICK HERE