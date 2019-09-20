Northern Rockies Regional Council to attend UBCM Annual Convention in Vancouver

FORT NELSON, B.C. – Northern Rockies Regional Council is preparing to meet next week

with provincial ministers and other key decision-makers for the Union of British Columbia Municipalities’ Annual Convention in Vancouver.

According to the Region, the theme for this year’s convention is resiliency and change, which is something that strikes a chord for the Northern Rockies.

In a release, the Region says Council is preparing to connect with as many government and corporate entities as possible during a meeting-packed five-day stay to discuss the key issues affecting the Northern Rockies.

Fort Nelson’s Mayor, Gary Foster, says himself, and Regional Council, will act as a voice for the residents and will ensure that their concerns are heard by the Province.

“UBCM provides a venue for local governments to be heard by provincial ministers and I, along with the rest of Regional Council, intend to be a voice for residents of the NRRM. We will ensure that the concerns that are heard by us every day are also heard by the province of British Columbia.”

The UBCM Annual Convention is taking place on September 23 to the 27 in Vancouver.