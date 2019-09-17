12.2 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, September 17, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
The NPSS Grizzlies Cross Country team kicked off the fall athletics season at the Dawson Creek Sneak on September 14. Photo By Samantha Stackhouse / NPSS Athletics
Home Sports NPSS Grizzlies Cross Country team kick off the fall athletics season
Sports

NPSS Grizzlies Cross Country team kick off the fall athletics season

Avatar Samantha Stackhouse

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It’s Grizzly Season! The 2019 fall season kicked off with the Dawson Creek Sneak on Saturday morning. September 14. It was a beautiful day for running and all of the athletes from North Peace, Bert Bowes, and Dr. Kearney competed well.

Grade 12 runner Jordynn McPherson took second place in the senior girls’ division and Grade 10 athlete Kane Schreiner took third place in the senior boys’ division.

Special shoutout to Israel Tebultr (Bert Bowes), Paige McPherson (Dr Kearney) and Shayne Turner (Bert Bowes) for finishing first, second, and third to sweep the junior girls division, and to Ryder Hunt (Bert Bowes) for finishing third in the junior boys division.

Athlete of the Week:Carter Collins

Carter had a great race on Saturday. He had an unrelenting positive attitude and fantastic work ethic, and demonstrated an impressive final push to finish the race strong. We are excited to see what he can achieve this season! Congrats Carter!

Up Next:

Our junior girls, senior girls and senior boys volleyball teams will be in Grande Prairie, September 20 and 21, competing at the Super Red tournament hosted by Grande Prairie College. Senior boys soccer will be in Prince George September 20 and 21 for the Warrior Invitational, and the cross country runners will be racing in Grande Prairie on the 21st.

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Samantha Stackhouse
Previous articleDistrict of Taylor Council approves revised Open Air Burning Bylaw
Next articleTaylor Council approves Breweries & Cannabis Bylaw

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Fort St John Curling Club to hold early registration this Friday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This Friday, September 20, the Fort St. John Curling Club will be holding an...
Read more
Sports

Lakepoint Golf & Country Club presents cheque to North Peace Mental Health Society

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Lakepoint Golf and Country Club made a special cheque presentation to the North Peace...
Read more
Sports

Participants from Peace Region bring home total of 27 medals from 2019 55+ B.C. Games

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The 2019 55+ B.C. Games has wrapped up after four days in Kelowna. Around 65...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Taylor Council approves Breweries & Cannabis Bylaw

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At a District of Taylor Regular Council meeting on Monday, following three readings, Councillors gave final approval to a...

NPSS Grizzlies Cross Country team kick off the fall athletics season

District of Taylor Council approves revised Open Air Burning Bylaw

Liberals include ‘a lot of baloney’ while promoting record on child...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.