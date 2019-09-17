NPSS Grizzlies Cross Country team kick off the fall athletics season

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It’s Grizzly Season! The 2019 fall season kicked off with the Dawson Creek Sneak on Saturday morning. September 14. It was a beautiful day for running and all of the athletes from North Peace, Bert Bowes, and Dr. Kearney competed well.

Grade 12 runner Jordynn McPherson took second place in the senior girls’ division and Grade 10 athlete Kane Schreiner took third place in the senior boys’ division.

Special shoutout to Israel Tebultr (Bert Bowes), Paige McPherson (Dr Kearney) and Shayne Turner (Bert Bowes) for finishing first, second, and third to sweep the junior girls division, and to Ryder Hunt (Bert Bowes) for finishing third in the junior boys division.

Athlete of the Week:Carter Collins

Carter had a great race on Saturday. He had an unrelenting positive attitude and fantastic work ethic, and demonstrated an impressive final push to finish the race strong. We are excited to see what he can achieve this season! Congrats Carter!

Up Next:

Our junior girls, senior girls and senior boys volleyball teams will be in Grande Prairie, September 20 and 21, competing at the Super Red tournament hosted by Grande Prairie College. Senior boys soccer will be in Prince George September 20 and 21 for the Warrior Invitational, and the cross country runners will be racing in Grande Prairie on the 21st.