The NPSS Senior Girls Volleyball was in Grande Prairie over the weekend for the GPRC Super Red tournament. Source NPSS Athletics
NPSS Grizzlies Volleyball kicks off season at GPRC Super Red tournament

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. –  All three volleyball teams kicked off their season this past weekend at the GPRC Super Red tournament.

The main goal of the weekend for the senior boys was to see those skills that they have been working on progress, and that is exactly what happened. Although the boys didn’t win a game, it was a successful weekend from the coach’s perspective. Shout out to Grade 10 player Devon Lee for his versatility and solid defensive play.

The senior girls won their first game of the tournament in a close three-set match and continued to compete well against high calibre teams for the duration of the tournament. Shout out to Grade 11 setter Megan Davis for her consistent play throughout the tournament.

The junior girls had a great weekend, going to three sets in almost every game. The girls played hard and brought intensity and positive energy to every set.

Grade 12 athlete Jordynn McPherson was the lone North Peace athlete to compete in the Steve Burgess Memorial Cross Country Race in Grande Prairie on Saturday. Jordy finished in second place in the Senior Girls Category with a 4km time of 21:32.

Athlete of the week: Devon Lee
Grade 10, Senior Boys Volleyball

Devon started the first round-robin game at setter, moving into libero and then outside hitter. Devon was versatile for the team all weekend. He played both of the playoff games as starting libero, making crucial defensive plays to keep long rallies going and was solid on serve receive.

Up Next:

The cross country team is in Beaverlodge this weekend. All volleyball teams have the weekend off, with the next tournaments taking place October 4 and 5 (Whitecourt for the seniors and Dr. Kearney for the juniors).

Samantha Stackhouse
