7.6 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, September 18, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Energy News Oil price drops for 2nd day as Saudi crude output recovers
Energy NewsNews

Oil price drops for 2nd day as Saudi crude output recovers

Canadian Press Canadian Press

NEW YORK — The price of oil fell Wednesday after Saudi officials announced oil production halted by an attack on the heart of its oil industry would be fully restored within weeks.

Prices continued to slide even as the Saudi military blamed Iran for the attacks and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the strike and “act of war.”

Benchmark U.S. crude fell more than 2% to $57.88 per barrel in midday trading. Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell 2% to $63.16 per barrel.

The attack on Saudi Aramco’s processing facility in Abqaiq pushed crude prices up more than 14% Monday, a spike equivalent to the Iraq invasion of Kuwait before the 1991 Gulf War.

Average gasoline prices in the U.S. were $2.65 for a gallon of regular Wednesday, up from $2.59 on Tuesday and $2.56 a week ago.

The attack led to a 5% drop in global output, but Saudi Arabia said it would be restored by the end of the month.

The International Energy Agency says that it’s not yet considered releasing emergency stocks of crude to offset the drop in output caused by the weekend attacks on Saudi oil installations, because oil markets remain well supplied.

Yemeni rebels claimed responsibility, but U.S. officials said they suspected Iran, Saudi Arabia’s regional rival. On Wednesday, the Saudis put on display what it said were Iranian cruise missile and drones used in the attack.

An escalation in tensions between the U.S. and Iran could push the oil price up again. The cost for a barrel of U.S. crude is up 30% this year and it has yet to return to price levels before the attack Monday, which exposed the vulnerability of Saudi Arabia’s key oil assets.

Saudi Arabia said Wednesday it was joining a U.S.-led coalition to secure the Mideast’s waterways.

The coalition, which includes Australia, Bahrain and the United Kingdom, was formed by the U.S. after attacks on oil tankers that American officials blame on Iran, as well as Iran’s seizure of tankers in the region. Iran denies any connection to the attacks on tankers.

Cathy Bussewitz, The Associated Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleFort St. John Women’s Soccer League to hold AGM on September 25
Next articleFort St. John Association for Community Living’s Evening with the Stars

RECENT STORIES

News

Fort St. John Association for Community Living’s Evening with the Stars

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Association for Community Living's (FSJACL) Evening with the Stars and...
Read more
News

BC Hydro provides media with tour of Site C Project

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro invited members of the media on Tuesday for a tour of the...
Read more
News

9th Annual United Way – Fire Truck Pull was a success

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The United Way of Northern British Columbia hosted its Annual Fire Truck Pull on...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Election

Where the party leaders are Thursday

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — The party leaders' scheduled public appearances on Thursday, Sept. 19. All times are local. Will be updated as details are released.   Liberal Leader...

BC Hydro provides media with tour of Site C Project

9th Annual United Way – Fire Truck Pull was a success

Send pipeline fights right to Supreme Court: Scheer

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.