Thursday, September 12, 2019
On Our Way Home Animal Rescue is in need of foster homes

Avatar Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local, On Our Way Home Animal Rescue is in need of foster homes to support the rescue with the many cats and kittens that are waiting for their forever homes.

Lani Belcher, Board member of On our Way Home Animal Rescue shares they are seeking Foster’s to facilitate in-home care of cats and kittens, as well they are in need of a very special foster home that has no other pets to care for a dog that must be the only animal in the home.

People that are wanting to help foster animals can fill out an application; CLICK HERE  

Once applications are received, the board reviews prospective fosters to help make a good placement for the foster animal.

The restriction for fostering cats is that the cat must remain inside the home and fosters for dogs must have a fenced yard. The rescue does do a home check before placement of a foster animal.

On Our Way Home does try to provide pet essentials to foster homes such as litter box and food from donations given to the rescue.

If you are unable to foster an animal yet would still like to contribute to the help and care of these rescued animals the rescue is currently in need of kitten food and cat litter.

To view the FB page; CLICK HERE 

 

 

