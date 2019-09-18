6.3 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, September 18, 2019
Election

One week down, four-and-a-half to go in federal election campaign

Canadian Press

OTTAWA — The federal election campaign marks a milestone today: one week down, and four-and-a-half to go.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia today, having made marquee promises of a massive expansion of child care and parental benefit programs.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer campaigns in and around Toronto, after a week announcing a range of tax credits targeted at families.

The NDP’s Jagmeet Singh is also in Ontario, starting out with an announcement on his party’s plan to expand public dental coverage.

The Green party has released its national platform, a document that leader Elizabeth May says seeks to show that all national policy must now be considered as a means to respond to the current climate emergency.

And People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier, who’s in New Brunswick today, saw new life given to his campaign with word that he’ll have a spot at the officially sanctioned leaders’ debates scheduled for early October.  

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Election News

Author

Canadian Press
