One year anniversary of the slide on Old Fort Road

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It has been one year since the slope above the Old Fort slid, causing damage and uncertainty for property owners in the area and still, many questions remain unanswered.

Residents woke on Saturday, September 29th, 2018, at some point during that night, part of the Old Fort Hills shifted bringing part of the hill down and blocking the Old Fort Road.

At the beginning of the slide and into October, residents were evacuated from the area, Peace River Regional District held meetings as to what to do during this state of emergency.

Late October Westrek Geotechnical said some residents of the Old Fort could return home once the road into the community was finished.

In November, some residents would return home after a month’s time away and others were not so lucky. Lives were uprooted from homes built and lived in, people received conflicting information as residents struggled to prepare their homes for the approaching winter after the disarray from the evacuation order.

In March 2019. the District says the removal of the stockpiles above the Old Fort was a precautionary measure needed to be taken at the recommendation of professional engineers with the work designed to be completed prior to the spring thaw by Deasan Holdings Ltd.

July 2019, FSJ Council awards a slope stability study for the Old Hope Road and MLA Dan Davies wrote a letter to Mike Farnsworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General regarding the state of the Old Fort Slide and concern for the residents of the community.

August 2019, in response to the letter Dan Davies sent to the government, the Province shared there was no long term plan to monitor Old Fort Landslide. Farnworth says landslide experts have provided information that shows it is “unlikely” for a dramatic slippage of the remaining hillside, but instead suggests that a slow-moving slide would occur, as experienced before.

Following the response from the government, the PRRD Board requests data from the government to back up the Ministry’s claim on Old Fort Landslide. Once that data is provided, the Regional District says they have plans to have the data verified by applicable experts to consider whether evacuation alerts and orders may be removed from the Old Fort area.

September 2019, crews from B.C. Hydro & Arctic Arrow Group worked to remove abandoned Hydro and Telus poles and wire that was damaged during the landslide. The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure worked on installing culverts and clearing ditches along Old Fort Road to prevent ponding and flooding.

To date, there are still unanswered questions.