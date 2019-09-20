9 C
Fort St. John
Friday, September 20, 2019
Election

Ontario Liberal caucus will soon drop to five as Lalonde wins federal nomination

Canadian Press Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Ontario’s provincial Liberal caucus will soon drop to five, after one of its members won the nomination to run for an Ottawa seat in next month’s federal election.

Marie-France Lalonde was named late Thursday night as the Liberal Party of Canada candidate for Orleans, the same riding she currently holds provincially.

A spokeswoman says Lalonde is expected to resign from the provincial legislature, meaning the Ontario Liberals will soon number just five.

The party went from a majority of seats to just seven — not enough for official party status — in last year’s election that saw the Progressive Conservatives under Doug Ford win a majority.

Lalonde’s expected resignation comes after Nathalie Des Rosiers left her Ottawa-Vanier seat this summer to take a position at Toronto’s Massey College.

Ford will now have to call provincial byelections for the Ottawa ridings.

 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Election News

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
