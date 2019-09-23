6.2 C
Election

Ottawa candidates denounce homemade sign threatening violence against Liberals

Canadian Press Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Federal candidates in an Ottawa riding are condemning a homemade lawn sign that appears to jokingly threaten violence against Liberals.

The Liberal candidate in the riding of Kanata-Carleton tweeted a photo of the sign, which reads, “We shoot every third Liberal. Second one just left.”

Karen McCrimmon wrote that she struggled with what to do about the sign, but decided it’s important to speak out against intolerance and suggestions of violence.

McCrimmon, a Canadian Forces veteran, pointed out that she “wore a flak jacket in Afghanistan to help secure the people there the right to vote.”

Conservative candidate Justina McCaffrey, whose sign was pictured beside the homemade one, agreed that “threats of political violence have no place in our democracy.”

She says she’s asked her campaign staff to remove her sign from the property.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Election News

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
