11.6 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, September 24, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Election Ousted Liberal candidate Hassan Guillet to run as Independent in Montreal riding
Election

Ousted Liberal candidate Hassan Guillet to run as Independent in Montreal riding

Canadian Press Canadian Press

MONTREAL — An ousted Liberal candidate in a Montreal riding has confirmed he will now run as an Independent.

Hassan Guillet made it official today after Elections Canada’s website had recently listed his name as a candidate in the east-end riding of Saint-Leonard-Saint-Michel.

Guillet, a former imam who rose to prominence for a speech honouring the victims of Quebec’s 2017 mosque shooting, was turfed by the Liberals on Aug. 30 after winning the nomination in May.

He was dropped after B’nai Brith publicized social media posts he made about Israel, including the claim that “Zionists control American politics.”

Guillet says the Liberal Party was aware of the statements when they accepted his candidacy and denies he is anti-Semitic.

The party has since named Patricia Lattanzio, a city councillor, as candidate in the riding considered a Liberal stronghold.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleComment invited as proposed Haisla Nation LNG project enters regulatory process
Next articleLocal Paulette Flamond, recipient of the 2019 Indigenous Business Award of Distinction

RECENT STORIES

Election

Singh promises cross-Canada clean energy corridor as part of NDP’s climate plan

Canadian Press -
WINNIPEG — New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh is promising, if elected, to build an east-west corridor to carry clean energy...
Read more
Election

Greens propose to broaden Canada Post mandate to help serve rural communities

Canadian Press -
SACKVILLE, N.B. — The federal Greens are proposing to reimagine Canada Post, using its infrastructure to serve communities in...
Read more
Election

Conservatives pledge review of tax system to ease headaches for small businesses

Canadian Press -
ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is pledging to repeal changes to the tax system that led...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Energy News

CP NewsAlert: B.C. gets injunction against Alberta’s turn-off-the-taps law

Canadian Press -
CALGARY — A Federal Court judge has granted the British Columbia government a temporary injunction against an Alberta law that could have limited oil exports...

Season finale held over the weekend at Mower Mayhem Oval

Singh promises cross-Canada clean energy corridor as part of NDP’s climate...

Greens propose to broaden Canada Post mandate to help serve rural...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.