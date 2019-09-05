18 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, September 5, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
William Lacey says in an open letter that Senate security staff made him turn his pro-oil shirt inside out.
Home Canadian Press 'Outrageous:' Alberta man told oil and gas shirt not allowed in Senate
Canadian PressEnergy News

‘Outrageous:’ Alberta man told oil and gas shirt not allowed in Senate

Canadian Press Canadian Press

CALGARY, A.B. – An Alberta man wants answers as to why he wasn’t allowed to wear a T-shirt in support of Canadian oil and gas during a visit to the Senate on Parliament Hill.

Conservative Sen. David Tkachuk from Saskatchewan says he has received a copy of a letter written by William Lacey and addressed to other senators, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Lacey says he was visiting the Senate on Monday, but was told by a security guard he would have to remove his T-shirt because it could be offensive.

Lacey was wearing a black shirt with white text that included a heart and Maple Leaf to read “I love Canadian oil and gas.”

The shirt comes from a pro-oil-and-gas organization called Canada Action.

Lacey, who is associated with Canada Action and is chief financial officer of Steelhead Petroleum Ltd. in Calgary, says he has worked in the sector for more than 20 years and wore the shirt in Ottawa because he’s proud of the energy industry.

He says he chose to turn the shirt inside out to be part of a tour because his other option was to leave.

“Just as a western Canadian, I just find that outrageous,” Denise Batters, a Conservative senator from Saskatchewan, said during a committee hearing on Thursday.

“As a Canadian, I find it outrageous,” Tkachuk added.

Lacey said he also wore the shirt inside the House of Commons and had no issues from security there.

The Parliament of Canada’s website says that “participating in any form of demonstration inside the buildings is prohibited, including wearing items or clothing with visible political messages.”

Senators have asked that the episode be looked into.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleRCMP charge pair after significant stolen property seizure

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

No longer the ‘rich kids on the block:’ Alberta finance minister sells restraint 

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - Alberta's finance minister says the United Conservative government still aims to balance the budget by 2023...
Read more
Canadian Press

Court allows six of 12 Trans Mountain appeals

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER — The Federal Court of Appeal says six legal challenges to the Trans Mountain pipeline project focusing on...
Read more
Canadian Press

Federal Court of Appeal to rule Wednesday on letting pipeline appeals proceed

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA, O.N. - The Federal Court of Appeal says it will reveal Wednesday whether a new set of legal...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Shell donates 50 filled backpacks to Nenan

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Shell recently made a donation to Nenan of 50 backpacks that were filled with school supplies. Mindy-Lou Henyu, contacted Nenan...

2018 World Champion Disc Golfer coming to the Peace this September

100 Women Who Care getting close to selection night

Saguaro Resources Inc has contained well-site blow out

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.