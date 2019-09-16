10.2 C
Fort St. John
Monday, September 16, 2019
Sports

Participants from Peace Region bring home total of 27 medals from 2019 55+ B.C. Games

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 2019 55+ B.C. Games has wrapped up after four days in Kelowna.

Around 65 participants from Zone 12, represented the Peace Region at the Games in 13 activities which included sports such as cycling, track, archery, and swimming.

A number of participants from the Peace Region were able to perform well in their sport and receive medals for their efforts.

In total, the Peace Region managed to bring home a total of 27 medals, with 2 gold, 11 silver, and 14 bronze.

The 2020 55+ B.C. Games will be taking place from September 15 to 19 in Richmond.

Here are the full results:

Peace Region Results from the 2019 55+ B.C. Games. Source 55+ B.C. Games

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
