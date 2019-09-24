12.6 C
Parties' climate platforms stepping out in midst of global climate week
Election

Parties’ climate platforms stepping out in midst of global climate week

Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Some environment leaders are applauding the pledge by Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau to accelerate Canada’s plans to cut greenhouse-gas emissions but many in the youth climate-strike movement say his words mean nothing as long as he intends to pump more oil out of Alberta.

Earlier today Trudeau became the second leader of a federal party to specifically aim for national carbon neutrality by 2050, joining Green Leader Elizabeth May.

The NDP thus far is promising to cut emissions in line with whatever scientists say is necessary, without a specific target.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says only that his party is the “best chance” for Canada to meet its existing Paris Agreement commitments.

Some environment experts say setting the carbon-neutrality target and legislating it are the first steps needed for Canada to pull its weight.

However Trudeau’s credibility on climate change — and his support among younger voters — continues to sag under the weight of the Trans Mountain pipeline.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2019.

The Canadian Press

